Three years later, tragedy still hangs over Itaewon as police strengthen safety procedures for Halloween
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 13:57
Music pulsed from bars and partygoers packed the narrow alleys of Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday night, but police lines, safety signs and barricades underscored a lingering unease three years after the crowd crush that killed 159 people.
Outside Itaewon Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, flashing lights from patrolling police cut through the crowd as lines formed in front of clubs and convenience stores.
Unlike the tragic night on Oct. 29, 2022, when the Itaewon crowd crush took place, police officers and subway staff actively guided pedestrians through the station to prevent congestion, while signs at exits warned, “Crowded areas can be dangerous.” Yongsan District Office workers stood along the streets to monitor for potential risks.
A temporary median barrier was installed in the middle of the World Food Street, the site of the tragedy, to encourage one-way pedestrian flow. Despite the festive Saturday night atmosphere, safety precautions set a restrained tone.
Police and local governments across Seoul are devoting all efforts to safety during the “Halloween special management period,” which runs through next Sunday.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Precinct’s mobile patrol unit began operations around Itaewon.
When the JoongAng Ilbo accompanied the patrol, officers inspected every corner for potential hazards, checking whether CCTV cameras and emergency bells were working properly and ensuring no dangerous objects, such as loose bricks, were left on the streets. Traffic police blew whistles to direct vehicles when roads grew crowded.
Victims remembered
The government and victims’ families jointly held a memorial service on Saturday at 6:34 p.m. at Seoul Plaza to honor the victims of the Itaewon disaster. About 3,000 people, including bereaved families and citizens, attended the event. The reason for the timing was that 6:34 p.m. was when the first emergency call was made on the night of the tragedy.
The memorial began with the reading of all 159 victims’ names. Families comforted one another as each name was called, and many in the crowd wiped away tears. Applause broke out during a video presentation showing portraits and messages about the victims, as well as footage of family members’ protests and memorial marches.
Zahra Rezaei, an Iranian mother who lost her daughter, a foreign student in the tragedy, spoke of her determination to keep seeking truth and justice alongside other bereaved families.
“Since the Itaewon tragedy, disaster response standards have been revised and preventive systems strengthened, but there are still many tasks left to be done,” Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said. “The government will continue to take measures that match the gravity of its responsibility.”
Experts have stressed the need for continued safety management to prevent another large-scale disaster.
“Authorities should not neglect ongoing safety management, such as intelligent CCTV installation and direct patrols,” said Gong Ha-sung, a professor of fire and disaster prevention at Woosuk University. “Citizens must also remain aware that safety comes first in crowded situations,” he added.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG,IM SOUNG-BIN,LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
