 Two arrested for allegedly abducting, assaulting YouTuber
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 11:30
Police emblem [JOONGANG ILBO]

Two men in their 20s and 30s have been arrested for allegedly abducting a YouTuber from an apartment parking lot in Songdo International City, Incheon, and assaulting him, police said Monday.
 
The suspects were taken into custody on charges of joint unlawful confinement, according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Precinct. 
 

The two allegedly abducted the victim, a man in his 30s who runs a YouTube channel, at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday from the underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Songdo and assaulted him multiple times.
 
Police said the men forced the victim into a vehicle and drove about 200 kilometers (124 miles) south to Geumsan, South Chungcheong.
 
The YouTuber, who had a financial dispute with the suspects, had called police before meeting them, saying he feared for his safety. Officers tracked the vehicle using closed-circuit television footage and arrested the men in Geumsan at around 2:40 a.m. Monday.
 
The victim suffered severe facial injuries but is not in a life-threatening condition. He reportedly told police that the suspects claimed he owed them money.
 
A police official said investigators plan to seek arrest warrants for the two men after further questioning, adding that “given the extent of the victim’s injuries, they will also be charged with aggravated assault.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
Two arrested for allegedly abducting, assaulting YouTuber

