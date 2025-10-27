Let’s stop fighting…

The ruling Democratic Party has called for a temporary halt to political strife during the APEC 2025 Summit in Gyeongju, urging all parties to prioritize national unity over partisanship. However, the party is simultaneously pushing a controversial bill to suspend all ongoing criminal trials involving President Lee Jae Myung, claiming it is necessary to ensure stable governance. The opposition People Power Party has fiercely objected, accusing the ruling bloc of hypocrisy and attempting to shield the president from judicial scrutiny under the guise of political calm. [PARK YONG-SEOK]