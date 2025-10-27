KBO's next generation steps up in this year's playoffs, offers glimpse of national team's future

Twins beat Eagles 8-2 in Game 1 of Korean Series

Twins beat Eagles 8-2 in Game 1 of Korean Series

KBO on track to earn highest postseason gate revenue

Twins manager does not want to rush injured pitcher into Korean Series action

Related Stories

KBO surpasses 10 million attendance mark as records keep piling up

KBO sets attendance record as popularity surges

KBO playoffs start Nov. 1 and could run until Nov. 25

KBO sets record by topping million mark in attendance in just 60 games

KBO's top pitching staff to take on most lethal lineup in postseason