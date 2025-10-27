Twins manager does not want to rush injured pitcher into Korean Series action

With his presumed No. 2 starter Yonny Chirinos sidelined during the Korean baseball championship series, LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said on Monday that he will be patient with the pitcher's recovery.Chirinos had been set to start Game 2 of the Korean Series against the Hanwha Eagles on Monday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. But after winning the series opener 8-2 on Sunday, Youm announced Chirinos will be sidelined after suffering a spasm in his side the previous night.At best, Chirinos could start Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday, Youm said.“That'd be the best case scenario for us,” Youm told reporters before Game 2, adding that Chirinos was receiving treatment on Monday afternoon but had no further updates on the pitcher's condition.“If he can't go, we won't rush him back. I want to make sure he is fully recovered,” the manager said.Chirinos, a former big league pitcher, signed with the Twins in November last year and was their Opening Day starter in March. He went 13-6 with a 3.31 ERA in 30 starts and had strong numbers against the Eagles, with a 1.40 ERA in three meetings and 16 strikeouts against four walks in 19 1/3 innings.Left-hander Son Ju-young will likely be a Game 3 starter for the Twins if Chirinos is unavailable, Youm said. Son posted a 1.38 ERA in two meetings against the Eagles during the regular season.Youm is sticking to the same lineup that produced eight runs on seven hits in Sunday's win. Six left-handed batters will go up against lefty starter Ryu Hyun-jin.“He tends to throw a lot of fastballs against left-handed hitters,” Youm said. “So we have to swing early in the count before getting to two strikes and put his fastballs in play.”Yonhap