Midtjylland's Cho Gue-sung scores 4th goal of season in win again Fredericia
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 12:37
FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-sung scored his fourth goal of the 2025-26 season in a 4-0 thumping win over FC Fredericia in the Danish Superliga on Sunday, showcasing his attacking prowess ahead of the November international break.
Cho converted a cross from Denil Castillo with a volley in the 34th minute at Monjasa Park in Fredericia, Denmark, making it 2-0 after the opening goal from Franculino Djú in the 29th minute. This brings Cho’s total number of goals this season to four in 12 appearances across all competitions.
His form in the early days of the season came after missing the entire 2024-25 campaign due to injury and rehabilitation. Since returning to the pitch, he has increased his playing time.
Cho played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, watching Mikel Gogorza stretch the lead in the 50th minute and Junior Brumado score goal No. 4 for a perfect victory.
The win extends FC Midtjylland's unbeaten streak to nine matches across all tournaments and retains the club's second place on the league table with 28 points, two points behind Aarhus Gymnastikforening as of Monday.
Cho’s form also comes ahead of the November break, during which Korea faces Bolivia on Nov. 14 and Ghana on Nov. 18. The 27-year-old striker has not made a cap since March 2024.
Korean national team manager Hong Myung-bo said last month that he did not pick Cho for the October break because “he is not yet physically ready to travel by plane and play.”
The inclusion of Cho can bolster the national squad’s attacking lineup, which has only seen KRC Genk’s Oh Hyeon-gyu as the only reliable No. 9 option under Hong.
Cho will have more action to catch until the November break roster announcement, with FC Midtjylland facing Silkeborg IF in the fourth round of the Danish Cup on Thursday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)