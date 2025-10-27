ACC에 출전하는 한국 골프 유망주들의 다짐
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 10:51
Korea’s top amateur golfers look to past success, Matsuyama for inspiration ahead of AAC
ACC에 출전하는 한국 골프 유망주들의 다짐
Thursday, October 23, 2025
A new generation of regional golfers, including Korea’s rising stars Ahn Seong-hyeon, Kang Seung-gu and Kim Min-su, is bound for Dubai this week, chasing dreams first stirred by the heroics and brilliance of Hideki Matsuyama.
bound for: ~로 향하는
rising star: 떠오르는 스타
stir: 불러일으키다
안성현, 강승구, 김민수 등 한국의 차세대 스타를 포함, 새로운 세대를 대표하는 아시아의 골프 유망주들이 이번 주 두바이로 향한다. 히데키 마쓰야마가 보여준 영웅적인 활약과 눈부신 성공이 불러일으킨 꿈을 쫓아서다.
The 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), set to begin on Thursday, will bring together 120 of the brightest young golfers as they embark on a path first cleared by the Japanese star, whose teenage breakthrough at the same Championship some 15 years ago became the launchpad to the coveted Masters Tournament title.
breakthrough: 돌파구, 눈에 띄는 성공
launchpad: 출발점, 발판
coveted: 탐나는, 열망하는
16회를 맞은 아시아퍼시픽 아마추어 챔피언십 (AAC)이 오는 목요일 개막한다. 일본의 스타 마쓰야마가 처음 길을 열었던 그 여정에 유망주 120명이 함께하게 된다. 마쓰야마는 약 15년 전 이 대회에서 10대의 나이로 돌풍을 일으키며, 마스터스 대회 출전이라는 꿈의 무대로 나아가는 발판을 마련했다.
The Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, which is set against the gleaming Dubai skyline, will host the region’s premier amateur men’s Championship, where at stake is not just the coveted silverware, but golf’s two golden tickets — an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The Open Championship.
premier: 최고의, 일류의
silverware: (스포츠) 우승 트로피
at stake: 걸려 있는
exemption: 면제, (출전) 자격 부여
올해는 두바이의 빛나는 스카이라인을 배경으로 한 에미리트 골프 클럽의 마즐리스 코스에서 지역 최고 권위의 남자 아마추어 대회가 열린다. 우승 트로피뿐 아니라, 2026 마스터스 출전권과 디 오픈 챔피언십 자동 출전권이라는 황금 티켓 두 장이 걸려 있다.
No figure looms larger over the Asia-Pacific Amateur than Matsuyama, who is now arguably the greatest male golfer Asia has produced. A two-time Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, the 32-year-old parlayed his 2010 victory into a trophy-laden professional career that now boasts 11 PGA Tour victories and, most memorably, the 2021 Masters, where he became the first Asian man to slip on the prized green jacket.
to loom large: (상징적으로) 크게 자리 잡다
arguably: 아마도, 분명히
AAC에서 히데키 마쓰야마보다 더 큰 존재감을 갖는 선수는 없다. 그는 아마도 현재까지 아시아가 배출한 역대 최고의 남자 골퍼다. AAC 우승 두 번을 차지한 마쓰야마는 2010년의 첫 우승을 시작으로, 현재까지 PGA 투어에서 11승을 거뒀고, 특히 2021년 마스터스에서 아시아 남성으로서는 처음으로 그린 재킷 수상자가 되며 역사에 이름을 남겼다.
“Winning the 2010 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship gave me the opportunity to play in the Masters Tournament,” Matsuyama recalled. “Making the cut that week helped me realize I could actually have a career playing golf.”
to recall: 기억하다, 회상하다
to make the cut: 컷을 통과하다, (자격 등을) 따내다
마쓰야마는 “2010년 AAC 우승은 마스터스 대회에 출전할 수 있는 기회를 열었다”고 회상했다. 그는 “이 대회에서 컷을 통과한 경험이, 진짜 골프 선수로 살아갈 수 있겠다는 확신을 주었다”고 한다.
“I owe a great debt of gratitude to Augusta National and will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to play in the Masters and for helping me reach my dream to play professional golf. Winning the 2010 AAC was life-changing for me.”
debt of gratitude: (빚이라고 생각할 정도의) 깊은 감사
life-changing: 인생의 전환점이 되는
“오거스타 내셔널 골프클럽에 큰 빚을 졌으며, 마스터스에서 뛸 수 있는 기회를 준 데 대해 영원히 감사할 것이다. 그 덕에 나의 꿈이었던 프로 골퍼가 될 수 있었다. 2010년 AAC 우승은 나의 인생을 바꾼 전환점이었다.”
Korea’s 16-year-old An will spearhead the country’s five-member charge, where they hope to follow in Matsuyama’s footsteps, and also those of compatriots Han Chang-won as well as Lee Chang-woo, who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur previously and enjoyed appearances at the Masters.
spearhead: 선봉에 서다, 이끌다
charge: (스포츠에서의) 공격, 돌진
한국 선수 5명 중 하나로 출격해 선두에 선 16세 안성현은, 마쓰야마뿐 아니라 과거 ACC에서 승리해 마스터스에 출전 경험을 얻은 한국의 한창원, 이창우 등의 발자취를 따라가겠다는 각오다.
Touted as a rising star, An will be amongst the top contenders in Dubai after underlining his growing potential by becoming the first Korean to win the R&A Junior Open in Scotland last year.
be touted as: ~로 주목받다, 알려지다
underline: 강조하다, 입증하다
떠오르는 샛별로 주목받는 안성현은 지난해 스코틀랜드에서 열린 R&A 주니어 오픈에서 한국인 최초로 우승하며 잠재력을 증명했고, 올해 두바이에서도 강력한 우승 후보 중 한 명으로 꼽힌다.
BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
