An Se-young wins women's singles title at French Open, her ninth victory of the year

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 10:42
An Se-young arrives in Korea after winning the women’s singles title at the 2025 BWF World Tour Super 750 China Masters last month. [YONHAP]

World No. 1 An Se-young captured the women’s singles title at the French Open on Sunday, earning her ninth international victory of the year.
 
An defeated China’s Wang Zhiyi, ranked No. 2 in the world, 2-0 in the final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 750 French Open held in Cesson-Sévigné, France. It marks her third French Open title, following her wins in 2019 and 2024.
 

After trading early points in the first game, An pulled ahead from 9-9 with a string of consecutive points, closing it out with five straight to take the opener. In the second game, she allowed only seven points to seal the match in just 42 minutes.
 
With the win, An extended her career head-to-head record against Wang to 15-4, having beaten the Chinese player in all five of their encounters this year.
 
In the semifinals on Saturday, An overcame China’s Chen Yufei, ranked fifth, in a grueling 87-minute battle, winning 2-1.
 
The French Open victory comes just two weeks after An won the Denmark Open — another BWF Super 750 event — held in Odense from Oct. 14 to 19, adding yet another gold medal to her European tour.
 
This season, An has competed in 13 tournaments and claimed nine titles, including three Super 1000 events — the Malaysia Open, All England Open and Indonesia Open — five Super 750 titles — the India Open, Japan Open, China Open, Denmark Open and French Open — and one Super 300 event, the Orléans Masters.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
