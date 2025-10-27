More in World

Former Apple who went viral online for his name reportedly changes it

Suspects arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris' Louvre museum

U.S., China say a trade deal is drawing closer as Trump and Xi ready for a high-stakes meeting

For Japan's new leader, the key to connecting with Trump could be a Ford F-150 truck

Louvre heist leaves a cultural wound — and may turn French crown jewels into legend