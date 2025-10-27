Hegseth to visit Asia to call for allies to increase defense spending, contribute to 'collective defense': Pentagon
Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:04
Hegseth plans to visit Hawaii, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Korea to strengthen defense relationships and reaffirm America's commitment to "peace through strength and a balance of power in the region," it said, as Washington seeks to deepen cooperation with allies amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.
"Key themes will include America's focus on the Indo-Pacific, the department's priority theater; the importance of allies stepping up their defense spending and contributions to our collective defense; and the department's commitment to working closely with those that do," the Pentagon said in a release.
Collective defense refers to a principle of a multilateral alliance, under which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies. The Pentagon's release raised the prospects of the secretary redoubling calls for allies to take greater security burden in the face of China's growing assertiveness and North Korea's dogged push for advanced nuclear capabilities.
Korea is the last leg of his multination trip. The Pentagon did not specify the exact travel dates.
The Pentagon said that during the upcoming SCM session, Hegseth will "applaud Seoul's willingness to step up on defense spending and assume greater responsibility for the alliance's deterrence and defense."
"Under Secretary Hegseth's clear and strong leadership, the department recognizes the importance of the focus on the Indo-Pacific and the need to ensure peace through strength together with our allies and partners," it said. "The secretary will emphasize these themes throughout his trip."
In Malaysia, the secretary plans to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting to advance regional security cooperation, while in Vietnam, he plans to "deepen the bilateral defense relationship, including on defense trade and information sharing," it said.
