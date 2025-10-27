 High-level Chinese officials to visit Brussels to discuss rare earth export curbs, EU's Costa says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

High-level Chinese officials to visit Brussels to discuss rare earth export curbs, EU's Costa says

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 21:41
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, Oct. 31, 2010. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, Oct. 31, 2010. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday that high-level officials from China were scheduled to visit Brussels in the coming weeks to discuss Beijing's export curbs on rare earths.
 
China's expanded controls of rare earth exports have caused a global shortage, prompting an escalation in global trade tensions, particularly with the United States.
 

Related Article

 
Beijing controls more than 90 percent of the world's supply of rare earth materials, which are essential for high-tech manufacturing, including electric vehicles, semiconductors and missiles.
 
"We are very concerned about the trade relationship with China, especially the recent measures that China adopted regarding the export control of critical raw materials," Costa told selected media in an interview on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur.
 
"A high-level delegation from China is going to Brussels in the coming weeks and we hope to address these in the proper way."
 
Costa said China was also the country best placed to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, adding that Beijing underestimates its leverage over Moscow.
 
He also said the European Union would look to finalize trade agreements with Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines soon, following his participation at a meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Malaysian capital.
 
The EU would not send observers to war-torn Myanmar for an election, Costa added, as the European bloc does not recognize the authority of the military-led administration in the Southeast Asian country.

Reuters
tags China rare earth

More in World

High-level Chinese officials to visit Brussels to discuss rare earth export curbs, EU's Costa says

Trump says Putin should end the Ukraine war, not test missiles

Uzbek national arrested for allegedly financing terrorist groups

No longer at Apple, no longer Sam Sung: Once-viral former specialist changes name

Suspects arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris' Louvre museum

Related Stories

The lead-up to China’s rare earth control

Vietnam emerges as key rare earth source as Korea reduces reliance on China

베트남 희토류 공급 늘리고 중국 의존도 줄이는 한국

Secure competitive rare earth elements

China's imports of U.S. rare earth ore surge in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)