 Lee meets Korean community in Malaysia ahead of Asean summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 27 Oct. 2025, 09:05
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his meeting with Korean residents in Malaysia on Oct. 26, 2025, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday met with members of the Korean community in Malaysia during his visit to Kuala Lumpur to attend the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations summit, and pledged stronger support for their safety and rights.
 
On the first day of his two-day trip, Lee expressed his commitment to making Korea a nation overseas Koreans can be proud of.
 

"The Republic of Korea will pursue institutional reforms to ensure Korean nationals abroad can exercise their rights without experiencing inconvenience," he said, referring to Korea's official name.
 
In previous meetings with expatriate communities, Lee has pledged to improve the overseas voting system and step up efforts to protect citizens from harm.
 
Noting that there were times when overseas Koreans felt concerned about their home country, Lee said his government will work to prevent such situations from happening again  a remark seen as a veiled reference to the martial law debacle in December.
 
Lee took office in June in a snap election following the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law attempt.
 
"I will build a country where your heart doesn't pound nervously when someone worried about their homeland asks, 'Are you Korean?'" he said.
 
He also said the international community recognizes Korea's democratic achievements, vowing to build a nation that others aspire to emulate and future generations can be proud of.

