Incheon Free Economic Zone makes pitch to overseas Korean business leaders
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 17:24
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) hosted an investment promotion session at the 2025 Korea Business Expo, held on Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, to introduce the zone’s investment environment and major development projects to overseas Korean business leaders.
The session was attended by more than 120 key figures from both Korea and abroad, including senior executives from the World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Associations, members of its Trade Commission, and representatives from the Incheon Economic Organizations Council.
“In the past 20 years, IFEZ has grown alongside global companies to become a major international investment hub, based on advanced industries and smart city infrastructure,” said IFEZ Commissioner Yoon Won-seok in his welcoming remarks. “Collaboration with Korean businesspeople around the world will be a crucial driving force for IFEZ’s next leap forward.”
In the subsequent investment IR session, Yoon outlined key IFEZ initiatives to the overseas Korean business leaders, including the planned world Korean business complex, global Korean cultural district and high-profile development projects such as Ganghwa International City, K-Con Land and Songdo’s 11th district. He also highlighted available investment incentives and successful case studies.
“We aim to make Incheon a hub for the global Korean economy through the creation of the world Korean business complex,” Yoon said. “Our goal is to build an ecosystem where Korean businesspeople from around the world can come together with talent, technology and capital to generate synergy.”
Yoon added that the Overseas Koreans Agency and Incheon Welcome Center have already been established in Songdo, and the area is expected to be transformed into a “World Korean Trade Center,” similar to Seoul’s Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, once the GTX commuter rail line is completed in 2027.
The event featured a promotional video about IFEZ, presentations on major development projects, a networking session and a Q&A.
The IFEZ authority said it plans to use the event as a springboard to strengthen global investment promotion efforts through expanded cooperation and networks with business leaders from around the world.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)