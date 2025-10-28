 Where will I work next?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Where will I work next?

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 19:09
Job seekers fill out resumes at a job fair for middle-aged workers and women at Incheon City Hall in Namdong District, Incheon on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]

Job seekers fill out resumes at a job fair for middle-aged workers and women at Incheon City Hall in Namdong District, Incheon on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]


 
Job seekers fill out resumes at a job fair for middle-aged workers and women at Incheon City Hall in Namdong District, Incheon on Oct. 28. 
tags job

More in Economy

The future in an ancient city

Where will I work next?

Stocks retreat from record-breaking streak ahead of major events

Incheon Free Economic Zone makes pitch to overseas Korean business leaders

Korea's GDP up by 1.2 percent in third quarter

Related Stories

Job growth in Korea slips below 100,000 in October as key sectors weaken

Job seekers shun cog-in-machine jobs, shaking Korea Inc.

Salaries from public purse have mushroomed

600,000 jobs added last year, but many public or welfare

Technical certificates helped a lot of people land jobs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)