 Kospi opens lower ahead of Trump-Xi summit, Fed rate decision
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower ahead of Trump-Xi summit, Fed rate decision

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 09:57
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Tuesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors await a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.
 
The Kospi fell 29.15 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,013.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, Wall Street's major stock indexes finished up, amid promising hopes for a trade deal between the world's two largest economies. Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting due this week in Korea.
 
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday that negotiators from Washington and Beijing had come up with a "framework" for Trump and Xi to discuss.
 
Investors are also paying keen attention to the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting later this week, and quarterly earnings from the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, with Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta set to release their third-quarter results this week.
 
In Seoul, most large cap shares were trading lower.
 
Top-cap Samsung Electronics dipped 1.91 percent, while its rival SK hynix retreated 1.5 percent.
 
Battery maker LG Energy Solution moved down 1.11 percent, carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 1.38 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace moved down 1.06 percent.
 
Bio shares, on the other hand, gathered ground. Celltrion added 1.68 percent, while Samsung Biologics advanced 2.57 percent.
 
The Korean won was quoted at 1,430.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous session's close of 1,431.7 won.

Yonhap
tags market shares stock kospi won dollar

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower ahead of Trump-Xi summit, Fed rate decision

Kospi's 2025 growth fastest among G20 indices on foreign buying: Data

After public pressure, FSS chief agrees to sell one of his Gangnam apartments

BOK calls for bank-led stablecoin amid parliamentary fervor for token

Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower after 5-day record-breaking rally

Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions

Seoul shares end higher on tech, auto gains

Seoul shares drop for 3rd day ahead of U.S. inflation data

Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)