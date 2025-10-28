Shinhan Financial's net profit for first three quarters hits record high on interest income

Shinhan Financial Group on Tuesday said its accumulated net profit in the first three quarters of the year reached a record high, on the back of a rise in both interest and noninterest income.Its net profit reached 4.46 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in the January to September period, up 10.3 percent from a profit of 4.04 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.Operating profit for the first three quarters was 5.91 trillion won, up 2.1 percent from a year ago. Revenue declined 1.73 percent to 48.85 trillion won.During the third quarter of the year, its net profit stood at 1.42 trillion won, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier but down from 1.55 trillion won the previous quarter.Shinhan Financial said its record high earnings in the first three quarters came as its interest and noninterest income rose.Its interest income stood at 8.67 trillion won in the January to September period, up 2 percent from a year earlier.Its noninterest income also spiked 4.9 percent over the cited period to 3.17 trillion won, according to Shinhan Financial.Its interest income rose 1.5 percent on-year to 2.86 trillion won in the third quarter, with its noninterest income spiking 13.7 percent to 1.26 trillion won over the cited period.The group's net interest margin, the difference between interest received and paid, came to 1.9 percent in the third quarter, the same from a year earlier.Yonhap