Hyundai Mobis’ shared growth with partners fosters healthy ecosystem and industry competitiveness
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 09:13
Hyundai Mobis is fostering a virtuous cycle of shared growth with its partners through active win-win management. By continuously investing in research and development (R&D) and expanding global orders, the company has strengthened its competitiveness and contributed to building a healthy industrial ecosystem.
Last year, Hyundai Mobis was recognized as a top-tier company for the sixth consecutive year by the Shared Growth Index evaluation.
Hyundai Mobis announced in its recently unveiled “2025 Sustainability Report” that the total amount paid to its suppliers over the past three years reached approximately 150 trillion won ($104.2 billion). As of last year, Hyundai Mobis was working with a total of 4,108 domestic and overseas partners, encompassing both parts and non-parts suppliers. The number of partner companies has continued to expand, increasing by more than 400 from 3,682 in 2022.
In particular, the company’s orders from global automakers, excluding their affiliates, have exceeded USD 16 billion over the past three years, which has led to a significant increase in purchasing volume from domestic and overseas suppliers. Hyundai Mobis’ growth, driven by technological innovation and business structure improvement, has generated a trickle-down effect, fostering shared growth and co-prosperity across its value chain.
Hyundai Mobis is pursuing win-win management based on four key strategies for shared growth: enhancing global competitiveness, fostering a culture of co-prosperity, building a sustainable environment and promoting communication and trust.
Since announcing the “Seven Beautiful Promises” in 2010, the company has implemented detailed support policies covering both second- and third-tier partners.
With the goal of co-development, joint cost reduction and productivity improvement, Hyundai Mobis signs annual performance-sharing agreements and fairly distributes the resulting benefits.
As a result, the effects of its win-win management programs have manifested in various ways, including 45.31 billion won in overseas expansion support and 20.75 billion won in productivity enhancement.
In addition, Hyundai Mobis is pursuing the goal of establishing a win-win upstream and downstream ecosystem and operates a variety of financial support programs, including the Shared Growth Fund and win-win cooperative loans. The company also actively supports partners in enhancing their technological capabilities through free patent licensing, joint technology development and R&D cost support.
Hyundai Mobis also supports partners in strengthening their ESG capabilities to enhance sustainability across the entire value chain. This includes carbon reduction initiatives, installation of safety facilities, ESG consulting and risk assessment and evaluation.
Hyundai Mobis maintains consistent communication and support with frontline dealerships and key partners within the Hyundai Motor Group after-service parts supply chain. In June, the company held the 18th annual Dealership Conference, where President Lee Kyoo-seok personally met with dealership representatives to share the company’s future vision and to strengthen trust.
Recognizing dealerships as partners in enhancing customer service quality, Hyundai Mobis operates various support programs. Through these initiatives, the company aims to elevate win-win management with its partners and realize its vision of leading a new paradigm in the automotive industry and expanding in the global market.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)