Future tech forum, welcome reception set for APEC biz leaders on eve of CEO summit opening

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit is set to kick off in the southeastern city of Gyeongju this week, bringing together some 1,700 participants from APEC member economies and global companies for talks on pending economic issues, including AI and the energy transition.On Tuesday, the eve of the official opening of the business gathering, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will host a welcome reception for global business tycoons attending the event, aimed at fostering discussions on global agenda items, such as AI, digital currency, carbon neutrality and supply chains.The attendees at this year's APEC CEO Summit include AI chip giant Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, Google's Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific Simon Kahn, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato.From Korea, Chey Tae-won, SK Group chief and the KCCI chair, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo are on the list.The Future Tech Forum, an official sideline event of the CEO summit, will also take place on Tuesday, featuring an AI forum by SK Group and a forum on the retail economy, along with another sideline event, K-Tech Showcase, which will showcase AI, mobility, robotics and display technologies of Korean firms.The APEC CEO Summit is scheduled to officially kick off Wednesday at the Gyeongju Arts Center under the official theme "Bridge, Business, Beyond," with Korean President Lee Jae Myung set to deliver a special address.The summit will feature nine sessions on AI, finance, the culture industry, digital currency and carbon neutrality on the first day, six sessions on supply chains, semiconductors, digital health and hydrogen on Thursday and five sessions on data centers, health care and the energy transition on Friday."Korea, known for its innovation and dynamic economy, is the ideal setting for this year's discussions on pivotal issues such as energy transition, digital and AI transformation, trade and biotechnology," said KCCI chair Chey in a greeting message from the summit's host."As the APEC region faces a pivotal moment amid geopolitical shifts and industry transitions, we will explore together ways to foster sustainable growth and unlock future prosperity," he added.Yonhap