Korea's trifolds, chips and transparent TVs wow at showcase for APEC attendees
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 17:48 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 17:51
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — Samsung Electronics unveiled its first-ever trifold smartphone at the K-Tech Showcase, an exhibition held alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit to highlight cutting-edge Korean technologies.
The showcase, which opened Tuesday, spans 1,652 square meters and features displays from major conglomerates including Samsung, SK, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor.
Samsung’s trifold prototype immediately drew attention. The device folds twice to form an even larger display than current foldable phones — a category Samsung helped pioneer — and is widely expected to launch later this year. Huawei was the first to debut a trifold device, the Mate XT, in 2024.
Samsung did not disclose the model’s name, size or price, and the phone was exhibited behind glass. The fully opened screen — estimated at around 10 inches — appeared to be significantly larger than Apple’s iPad Mini, yet folded down neatly to the size of a standard smartphone. Industry analysts speculate a factory price in the upper 3 million won range ($2,200), reflecting the complexity of its dual-hinge design and additional display. By comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, released in July, retails for 2.38 million won ($1,655) for the 256-gigabyte (GB) version and 2.54 million won ($1,766) for the 512GB model.
Samsung also showcased its next-generation semiconductor lineup, including sixth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM4) and seventh-generation graphics double data rate (GDDR7) chips. The company recently exceeded Nvidia’s expectations with its HBM3E chips, and the potential adoption of HBM4 could represent a key inflection point for Samsung’s semiconductor business.
SK Group focused on artificial intelligence data center technologies, displaying innovations spanning advanced cooling systems, high-performance memory, processors and cloud infrastructure. Among the highlights was the REBEL-Quad AI accelerator, which integrates four NPU chiplets with HBM3E memory to deliver up to 2,048 tera floating-point operations per second. The company also introduced its Compute Express Link modules — the Compute Memory Module (CMM) DDR5 and CMM-Ax — which expand memory capacity to 512GB with bandwidth up to 76.8GB per second, reducing data bottlenecks between processors and memory. SK's newly developed glass substrate technology was another standout, offering performance that is four times thinner, 30 percent more power-efficient and 40 percent faster than conventional materials.
LG Electronics brought an artistic flair to the exhibition, constructing a massive chandelier installation made of 28 units of its 77-inch LG Signature OLED T, the world’s first wireless and transparent TV. Arranged in a circular formation around a central light column, the displays alternated between visuals of cascading stars, ocean waves and stained glass, emphasizing the screen’s slim and elegant design.
Hyundai Motor showcased its vision for the future of mobility, with Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot Spot patrolling its pavilion. The booth was divided into three sections — hydrogen, purpose-built vehicle (PBV) and robotics. The hydrogen zone featured a scale model of Hyundai’s integrated hydrogen ecosystem, while the PBV zone highlighted Kia’s PV5, the brand’s first purpose-built vehicle equipped with an anamorphic LED display delivering a 3-D visual effect.
In the robotics section, Hyundai demonstrated technologies already deployed at its Metaplant America and Innovation Center in Singapore, including an automated parking robot and the Mobile Eccentric Droid, a compact mobile platform capable of maintaining balance on uneven surfaces.
