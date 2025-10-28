 LG, SK Enmove team up with U.S. firm to co-develop AI data center cooling solutions
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:17
Nam Jae-in, left, head of green growth business at SK Enmove; Lee Jae-sung, center, head of the energy solution division at LG Electronics; and Peter Pollin, CEO of GRC, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at LG Electronics' production facility in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Oct. 27. [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics and SK Enmove said Tuesday they have signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. data center cooling solutions provider Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) to jointly develop and expand next-generation liquid immersion cooling technologies for AI data centers.
 
Under the agreement signed Monday, the three companies will collaborate to explore new business opportunities, conduct joint marketing and demonstrate proof-of-concept integrated solutions and business models for immersion-cooling AI data centers, according to the companies.
 

The PoC demonstrations will be conducted at LG Electronics' test bed facility in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Seoul, they added.
 
LG Electronics will oversee the integration of data center cooling systems, supplying key components, including coolant distribution units, facility water units and chillers.
 
SK Enmove, the lubricant-making unit of SK Innovation, will supply advanced thermal fluids designed for immersion cooling, while GRC will contribute its expertise in immersion tank system design and deployment.
 
Liquid immersion cooling, which submerges entire servers in a nonconductive fluid, is considered a highly efficient alternative to conventional air- or water-based cooling methods, particularly amid soaring demand for AI-driven computing power.
 
Through the partnership, LG Electronics said it aims to strengthen its position as an optimal provider of AI data center cooling solutions.
 
"Through this strategic partnership with SK Enmove and GRC, LG aims to accelerate the adoption of liquid immersion cooling and deliver highly efficient and reliable solutions for the AI-driven future," said Lee Jae-sung, head of the energy solution division at LG Electronics.
 
SK Enmove said the partnership is expected to bolster its global network for developing an immersion cooling ecosystem.
 
"We expect that these three companies, each with their own immersion cooling technology and market experience, will effectively combine their respective strengths to further enhance our competitiveness in the global data center immersion cooling market," said Nam Jae-in, head of the green growth business at SK Enmove.
 
"Based on our innovative solutions and strategic partnership, we will lead the growth and transformation of the cooling market."

Yonhap
