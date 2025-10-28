Samsung Biologics reports record-breaking $1.1 billion in revenue in Q3
Samsung Biologics reported record earnings for the third quarter, posting more than 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in revenue, driven by large-scale contract wins with global pharmaceutical firms and strong sales of biosimilars from its subsidiary Samsung Bioepis.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it logged 1.66 trillion won in revenue and 728.8 billion won in operating profit for the July–September period. Revenue jumped 39.9 percent and operating profit surged 115.2 percent from a year earlier, both reaching the company’s highest quarterly results to date.
Samsung Biologics has signed a series of contract manufacturing organization deals with large global pharmaceutical firms this year and is now operating all four of its plants in Songdo, Incheon at full capacity.
The company’s cumulative contract value for 2025 reached 5.24 trillion won, putting it on track to surpass last year’s annual total of 5.4 trillion won by the end of the year.
With its fifth plant — which began operations in April and adds 180,000 liters (39,594.5 gallons) of capacity — Samsung Biologics’ total production capability now stands at 784,000 liters.
Subsidiary Samsung Bioepis also contributed to the strong performance with robust biosimilar sales. In February, it launched Pyzchiva, a biosimilar referencing the autoimmune disease treatment Stelara, in the U.S. market. The company also received approval to market Byooviz, a biosimilar of the eye disease treatment Lucentis, expanding its portfolio in major therapeutic areas.
Samsung Biologics will separate its contract development and manufacturing business from its biosimilar unit on Saturday. Samsung Bioepis, currently a wholly owned subsidiary, will be placed under a new holding company called Samsung Epis Holdings. The new entity is also planning to establish a subsidiary specializing in antibody-drug conjugate platform technologies within November, as part of efforts to grow into a holding group specialized in new drug development.
