More in Arts & Design

Craft exhibition showcasing Korean artistry held alongside APEC

Gyeongju comes alive: Exhibitions to see in the ancient capital during APEC and beyond

Louvre director acknowledges failure after jewel heist and says she offered to resign

Damage from Louvre jewelry heist estimated at 88 million euros, Paris prosecutor says

Kim Whanki's iconic blue dot painting to auction at Christie's New York