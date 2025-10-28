 Craft exhibition showcasing Korean artistry held alongside APEC
Craft exhibition showcasing Korean artistry held alongside APEC

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 18:59
Poster for “Korean Crafts 2025: Heritage for Tomorrow″ [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

A craft exhibition — held alongside the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting this week — is showcasing the artistry of Korean craftsmanship to guests from across the Asia-Pacific region.
 
Titled “Korean Crafts 2025: Heritage for Tomorrow,” the exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation and takes place at the Cheongun Hybrid Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
 

Related Article

 
Some 70 works by 36 craftspeople are on display, all of which were curated to reflect the APEC summit's theme, “Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” by highlighting the values and philosophies behind Korean crafts.
 
The pieces span across diverse mediums, such as metal, ceramics, textiles and glass.
 
The selected craftspeople have made notable efforts to promote Korean crafts. For example, Jeong Da-hye was the winner of the 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize for her horsehair baskets, and Bahk Jong-sun designed the furniture featured in the Cannes-winning film “Parasite” (2019).
 
The exhibition also includes crafts often depicted in popular media, such as the gat, or traditional Korean hat, which recently gained prominence through Netflix's hit film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
 
Other crafts on view are made from recycled materials, such as discarded glass bottles, patchwork and even Lego blocks, to promote sustainability.
 
“Korean Crafts 2025: Heritage for Tomorrow” runs through Nov. 30. The exhibition is free.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
