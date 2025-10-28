Inspire hosts APEC-related meetings on finance, structural reform
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:17
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting this week, where top officials from the Asia-Pacific region will flock to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon has already hosted two related events in advance — the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) and Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting (SRMM) from Oct. 21 to 23, the integrated resort said on Tuesday.
The FMM and SRMM were chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, during which finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific region discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to promote sustainable growth amid the era of AI.
Inspire described hosting the two events as a “privilege,” citing its proximity to Incheon International Airport and large-scale facilities as key advantages. Last year, Inspire received the Best Integrated Resort award at the annual TTG Travel Awards, which has recognized the Asia-Pacific region's travel industry since 1989.
The resort is a 15-minute drive from the airport and is accessible within “just three to four hours from major cities across Asia,” Inspire said in a press release.
The facilities comprise 12,000 square meters (3 acres), which have been used for concerts, weddings, sports competitions, exhibitions and business conferences. It’s why Inspire sees itself as “an attractive choice” as a Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) venue.
Among the resort’s facilities is the Inspire Ballroom, the largest hotel ballroom venue in Korea and capable of accommodating up to 3,000 guests. The 2,579-square-meter space — with a ceiling 7.4 meters (24 feet) tall — is equipped with movable partitions that can be divided into eight sections, VIP lounges, a built-in stage and an advanced sound system.
Inspire includes three five-star hotel towers with a total of 1,275 guest rooms, each designed with inspiration from the natural scenery of Yeongjong Island, where the resort is located. The Ocean Tower is the top choice for business travelers, according to Inspire, due to its proximity to the convention facilities.
What sets Inspire apart for clientele in the MICE sector is its ability to adapt venues to suit the specific needs of each event. For example, Splash Bay, the resort’s all-season indoor water park, can be transformed into a venue for corporate events with 560 banquet seats or nearly 900 performance-viewing seats.
Inspire can also integrate multiple digital art spaces and interactive technologies for business events or even design banquets themed after K-pop or other Korean culture.
“All spaces can be quickly reconfigured to suit specific event needs, supported by smart technology facilities and a professional service team to ensure comprehensive support for the success of any event,” Inspire said.
After events conclude, guests have access to a range of entertainment options throughout the resort. From digital art attractions spanning the entire resort and the Inspire Mall shopping center, Inspire’s facilities “enable guests to unwind together through various leisure activities or efficiently complete their shopping lists after work.”
