Kospi breaks 4,000: Time to strengthen the real economy (KOR)

The benchmark Kospi has surpassed the 4,000 mark for the first time, setting a new milestone in Korea’s capital markets. The surge reflects a combination of factors: ample liquidity fueled by low interest rates, a rebound in the semiconductor cycle driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence and expectations of further rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investor confidence also grew as the Lee Jae Myung administration’s commercial law amendments strengthened shareholder rights, including stricter fiduciary duties for directors and the expansion of multiple derivative suits. These governance reforms have raised hopes of resolving the longstanding “Korea discount.” As foreign investors poured back in, their share of market capitalization rose to 34 percent, exceeding 1,100 trillion won for the first time.While the rally signals renewed optimism, it also calls for caution. Much of the recent surge has been fueled by an influx of funds rather than corporate earnings or economic fundamentals. Investor deposits have jumped 40 percent this year — from 57 trillion won to 80 trillion won — and credit financing for stock purchases has surged nearly 50 percent to 23 trillion won. The rise of “borrowed investment” reflects a fear of missing out, as investors chase momentum in a rising market. Liquidity that once flowed into real estate is now moving into stocks amid tighter property regulations, amplifying bullish sentiment.But market exuberance detached from the real economy rarely lasts. Korea faces mounting headwinds, including slowing exports from renewed U.S. tariffs and weak domestic demand. Growth next year is widely expected to stay below 2 percent, and debt burdens among small businesses and marginal firms remain heavy. Without stronger fundamentals, the current rally risks becoming a “mirage.” Nearly half of the market’s recent capitalization gains came from just two companies — Samsung Electronics and SK hynix — while many mid- and small-cap stocks have declined. Despite the Democratic Party’s applause over the 4,000 milestone, policymakers must recognize the risks beneath the euphoria.The growing share of foreign investors is a double-edged sword. If U.S. inflation resurges or the AI boom proves unsustainable, foreign funds could exit swiftly, triggering a sharp correction. Regulators must closely monitor signs of overheating such as surging credit loans and ensure mechanisms are ready to stabilize volatility.Ultimately, the foundation of the stock market lies in economic strength. Companies must boost competitiveness through innovation, while the government builds a resilient industrial ecosystem and productivity base. Only then can Korea develop a form of “securities capitalism,” where investment capital flows into industries rather than property. That would mark the true end of the country’s longstanding myth of ever-rising real estate prices.코스피(KOSPI)가 4000선을 돌파했다. 저금리 기조에 따른 시중 유동성 확대, 인공지능(AI) 수요로 촉발된 반도체 경기 회복, 미국의 추가 금리 인하 기대가 맞물리며 주가를 밀어 올렸다. 여기에 이재명 정부가 추진한 상법 개정안 등 주주권 강화 정책도 시장 심리를 크게 바꿔놓았다. 이사 충실의무 강화와 집중투표제 의무화, 감사위원 분리 선출 등으로 기업 지배구조 개선 기대가 커지면서 ‘코리아 디스카운트’ 해소에 대한 신뢰가 높아진 것이다. 이를 계기로 외국인 투자자들이 대거 유입되며 외국인 보유 비중은 34%에 이르렀고, 외국인 보유 시가총액도 1100조원을 넘어 사상 최고치를 기록했다. AI 산업 활성화와 주주 보호 강화가 맞물린 긍정적 변화임은 분명하다.그러나 뜨거운 상승장일수록 냉정함이 필요하다. 최근의 상승세가 기업 실적이나 경제 펀더멘털보다는 급격한 자금 유입에 기댄 측면이 크기 때문이다. 투자자예탁금은 연초 57조원에서 최근 80조원으로 40% 늘었고, 신용융자 잔고는 23조원으로 지난해 말보다 49%나 증가했다. ‘빚투’ 자금이 급증하고 있는 셈이다. 여기엔 상승장에서 소외될까 두려워 무리하게 따라붙는 이른바 ‘포모(FOMO)’ 심리도 한몫했을 것이다. 부동산 규제 강화로 시중 유동성이 주식시장으로 이동할 것이라는 기대가 더해지며 강세장의 열기를 키웠다.하지만 실물경제와 괴리된 주가 상승이 오래 지속되기는 어렵다. 미국의 관세 부과 여파로 수출이 둔화하는 등 경기 하방 요인이 늘고 있다. 경제성장률은 내년에도 1%대 저성장 국면에서 벗어나기 어렵다는 전망이 우세하다. 영세 자영업자와 한계기업의 부채 부담도 여전하다. 경제 체력이 받쳐주지 못한 상태에서의 주가 급등은 ‘신기루 랠리’로 그칠 위험이 있다. 실제로 최근 시가총액 증가분의 절반은 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스 두 종목이 차지한다. 조선·방산 등 일부 업종을 제외하면 하락한 중·소형주도 적지 않다. 더불어민주당이 코스피 4000 돌파에 박수를 보냈지만, 위험 요인도 함께 봐야 할 때다.크게 늘어난 외국인 투자자 비중은 양날의 칼이다. 미국의 인플레이션이 재점화하거나 AI 거품론이 현실화할 경우 외국인 자금이 순식간에 빠져나가며 급락의 방아쇠로 작용할 수 있다. 정부와 금융 당국은 신용융자 급증 등 과열 징후를 면밀히 모니터링하면서 시장 급변 상황에 대비해야 한다.무엇보다 중요한 것은 주가를 떠받칠 경제의 기초체력이다. 기업은 혁신으로 경쟁력을 높이고, 정부는 산업 생태계와 생산성 기반을 다져야 한다. 그래야 미국처럼 자본이 부동산 대신 증시로 모이는 ‘증권 자본주의’가 뿌리내릴 수 있다. 그것이 대한민국의 고질적 부동산 불패신화를 넘어서는 길이도 하다.