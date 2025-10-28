The rapture scare of the Dami Mission (KOR)

On the evening of Oct. 27, 1992, hundreds of people who believed they had been chosen by God gathered at the Dami Mission in Seoul’s Mapo District, western Seoul, and other locations, beginning an all-night prayer session. They believed that only the faithful would ascend to heaven in the “rapture,” while those left behind would face seven years of Satan’s rule filled with terror and suffering.At the center of the movement was Pastor Lee Jang-rim of the Dami Mission. His vision of the apocalypse drew heavily from “Raptured (The Rapture, and the People Left Behind)” (1950), a book by American televangelist Ernest Angley. Set in the 1950s, the novel depicts the tribulations of those left on Earth after the righteous ascend to heaven. In Korea, fiction turned into feverish belief. The rise of millennial anxieties, fueled by global fascination with Nostradamus’ prophecies and the televised shock of the Gulf War, gave the prediction a haunting sense of plausibility.As followers donated their possessions and disappeared from their communities, the authorities intervened. Lee was arrested on charges of fraud. Police later discovered a 300 million won ($209,300) repurchase bond in his home, set to mature on May 22, 1993 — six months after the predicted rapture date. Yet, even his arrest could not dispel the mass hysteria.When midnight struck on Oct. 28, nothing happened. Television broadcasts showed scenes of believers storming out in anger or being led home in tears by their families. The much-anticipated moment ended in disillusionment and ridicule, closing what came to be known as the “Rapture Scare of 1992.”The incident is often seen as a turning point that shook the public image of Korean Christianity. Once a moral force that inspired independence movements and national reconstruction, Protestantism suddenly faced questions about its credibility and discernment. The Dami episode revealed how fragile faith can become when mixed with fear, speculation, and charismatic authority.Decades later, echoes of that hysteria persist. Some self-proclaimed prophets on YouTube claim divine visions or political missions, blurring the line between religion and spectacle. In that sense, Korea’s “rapture” may not have ended in 1992 — it simply moved online.1992년 10월 27일 저녁, 스스로 선택받았다 믿는 이들이 서울 마포구 성산동 다미선교회 등지에 모여 철야 기도를 시작했다. 진실한 믿음을 가진 자만이 신의 손에 이끌려 천국으로 올라가고, 남은 자들에게는 7년간 이어지는 사탄의 공포와 고통의 통치가 기다리고 있다는 믿음, 즉 휴거(携擧)를 믿는 시한부 종말론자들이었다.이 사건의 중심에는 다미선교회의 이장림 목사가 있었다. 그는 어니스트 앵글리라는 미국인 개신교 목사가 펴낸 『Raptured(휴거, 그리고 남겨진 사람들)』에 주목했다. 1950년대를 배경으로 선한 자들이 휴거를 통해 천국에 올라간 후 7년간 벌어지는 대환란을 다룬 소설이었다. 미국의 소설이 한국에서 현실이 되었다. 노스트라다무스 예언 등이 유행하던 세기말의 분위기 속에서 TV로 생중계된 걸프전의 충격이 더해진 탓이 컸다. 재산을 바치고 종적을 감추는 사람들이 늘어나자 공권력이 나섰다. 이 목사는 사기죄로 경찰에 체포되었고, 그의 집에서 휴거로부터 반년 후인 93년 5월 22일이 만기일인 3억원짜리 환매채가 발견되었지만, 휴거 광풍을 잠재울 수는 없었다.드디어 10월 28일 자정이 되었지만 아무 일도 없었다. 욕설을 내뱉으며 떠나는 남자, 부모의 손에 이끌려 집으로 끌려가는 청소년 등의 모습이 주요 방송국을 통해 실시간으로 중계됐다. 92년 한국 사회를 떠들썩하게 만든 ‘휴거 대소동’의 시시한 종말이었다.혹자는 휴거 소동을 단순한 해프닝으로 평가하지 않는다. 독립운동과 건국에 영향을 미쳤고 산업화 시대에 국민에게 정신적 위안을 제공했던 개신교의 위상에 큰 타격을 줬다는 것이다. 영적 지도자를 넘어 정치 지도자 행세를 하려 드는 일부 종교인들, 종교인도 아닌데 ‘교주’ 행세를 하는 일부 유튜버 등의 모습을 보면, 아직 휴거 소동은 끝나지 않은 것 같기도 하다.