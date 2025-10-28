Boy band &TEAM celebrates Korean debut album — in pictures

Boy band &TEAM performs the lead track “Back to Life” during a showcase for the release of its EP, ″Back to Life,″ at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Oct. 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band &TEAM held a press conference on Tuesday at Blue Square in central Seoul to mark the release of its Korean debut album “Back to Life.”
&TEAM is HYBE’s first global “localized” group, formed in September 2022. The group consists of four members — K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki — who previously appeared on Mnet and HYBE's audition program “I-LAND” (2020), as well as five members — Yuma, Jo, Fuma, Harua and Maki — selected through HYBE's in-house audition program "&AUDITION - The Howling” (2022).
During the media event, the group performed the lead track “Back to Life” and the B-side "Lunatic," and the members also shared their thoughts on promoting in Korea for the first time.
“We decided to take on this challenge because our goal is to become global artists,” Harua told reporters. “We think K-pop isn’t just about Korea — we see it as a global stage that captures the attention of fans all around the world.”
“We believe this Korean debut is an important first step toward expanding to larger stages,” Yuma added. “For us, it means a new beginning and a challenge.”
The EP features six tracks, including the lead track “Back to Life” and B-sides “Mismatch,” “Rush,” “Heartbreak Time Machine,” “Who Am I” and “Lunatic,” for which member K participated in choreographing.
“Our Korean debut album captures the teamwork and growth we’ve built over the past three years,” Maki said. “Just like its lead track 'Back to Life,' it expresses our determination to face new challenges with strong energy.”
&TEAM also shared its excitement about connecting more closely with its fans through upcoming activities.
“What we’re most excited about is that we’ll be promoting for a longer period this time,” Harua shared. “We’ll release more music and hold many events for our fans LUNÉ.”
&TEAM’s new EP was officially released today at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which &TEAM posed for photos and answered questions from the media.
