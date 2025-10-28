'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 08:50
"Golden," a hit track from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has climbed back to No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
The song now trails only global pop star Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," which remains at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, Billboard said Monday in a chart preview.
"Golden" had earlier slipped to No. 13 this month following the release of Swift's latest album after logging seven straight weeks at No. 1 and eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart overall due to the worldwide success of the film and its soundtrack.
After climbing back to No. 3 last week, the song rose another notch to No. 2 on the latest chart, powered by steady streaming and airplay gains.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
