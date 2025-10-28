 'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 08:50
This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)

 
"Golden," a hit track from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has climbed back to No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
 
The song now trails only global pop star Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," which remains at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, Billboard said Monday in a chart preview.
 

Related Article

"Golden" had earlier slipped to No. 13 this month following the release of Swift's latest album after logging seven straight weeks at No. 1 and eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart overall due to the worldwide success of the film and its soundtrack.
 
After climbing back to No. 3 last week, the song rose another notch to No. 2 on the latest chart, powered by steady streaming and airplay gains.

Yonhap
tags golden kpop demon hunters billboard

More in K-pop

'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

BTS to hold 65 shows, over 30 in North America, for 2026 tour: Bloomberg

Tempest comes out of the darkness to share the light on new release

Stray Kids' Lee Know donates 200 million won to mark birthday

EXO to reunite after all members complete military service

Related Stories

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th week

'Golden' unseats 'Ordinary' to recapture No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 7th week

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for 3rd week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)