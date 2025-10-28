Hybe's Japan-based K-pop group steps onto home stage with global ambition

Hybe's Japan-based K-pop boy band &Team made its official debut in Korea on Tuesday, calling the move a strategic step toward expanding its global reach.The nine-member group, formed under Hybe's Japanese subsidiary YX Labels, held a media showcase in Seoul to promote its first Korean-language EP, "Back to Life." The event marked &Team's first formal album promotion in Korea, following three years of activity in Japan since its formation through an audition program hosted by the label in 2022."Our debut in Korea is a new beginning and a challenge for us," member Yuma said during the showcase. "We want to show our unique color and identity on the main stage of K-pop, which is Korea. This debut is the first step toward reaching a broader audience."The group described "Back to Life" as a reflection of its three-year journey and its determination to take the next leap forward."It's an album that embodies the teamwork and growth we've built up over three years," Maki explained. "As the title suggests, it represents our resolve to face new challenges with renewed energy."Fronted by the lead track of the same name, the album consists of six tracks in total, also including and "Lunatic," "Mismatch" and "Rush."The main track, "Back to Life," is a rock-hip-hop genre song characterized by its rough and intense energy. The lyrics convey a firm will and positive energy as they run toward a bigger world, according to the band.With the exception of Korean member EJ, all &Team members are non-Korean. Ahead of its Korean debut, the group invested significant time studying Korean to ensure they could fully connect with local fans."All nine of us studied hard, but we're still worried about whether we can fully express our feelings in Korean," Harua admitted.The members said they were excited to experience uniquely Korean aspects of music promotion ― such as detailed fancam videos and the expressive "ending fairy" moments that conclude televised performances.When asked what sets &Team apart from other K-pop boy groups, Fuma highlighted the group's unity."Our greatest strength is our teamwork. Although we all have different personalities and talents, we want to clearly show the public the teamwork that makes us one when we stand on stage."Looking ahead, the group hopes to connect with fans worldwide."After succeeding with our Korean debut, we want to meet fans all over the world through a global tour," Maki said, adding, "My personal dream is to perform at Lollapalooza."Yonhap