J.Y. Park to release new digital single 'Happy Hour' with Kwon Jin-ah on Nov. 5
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:52
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Singer and producer J.Y. Park, will release a new digital single titled “Happy Hour,” featuring solo artist Kwon Jin-ah, on Nov. 5.
JYP Entertainment announced the release on Monday through its official social media channels, unveiling teaser images. The concept for the new single features Kwon transformed into Park’s boss, holding a magic wand as if scolding him, while both wear pink fairy wings on their shoulders.
The upcoming single follows Park's 2024 release “Easy Lover.” The new track, “Happy Hour (After Work) (With Kwon Jin-ah),” will be available on major music platforms at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5. It marks Park’s first collaboration with Kwon.
Park is a singer, songwriter and record producer, and he also founded JYP Entertainment, one of Korea’s leading entertainment agencies. Known for his long-running solo career and influence in K-pop, he has remained active in both music production and performance for over 30 years.
Kwon, 28, made her official solo debut in 2016, with the studio album "One Strange Night." Her hit songs include “Lonely Night” (2019) and “Something’s Wrong” (2018).
