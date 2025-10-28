Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to star in new web novel launching on Nov. 4
Rookie girl group KiiiKiii is set to become the protagonist of a new web novel in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment.
A web novel tentatively translated to “Dear. X: To Me of Tomorrow, From Me of Today” will launch on KakaoPage on Nov. 4, featuring the KiiiKiii members as the main characters, according to the girl group’s agency Starship Entertainment on Tuesday.
The novel is a modern fantasy story that follows a group of teenage girls on the cusp of adulthood. The plot centers on KiiiKiii embarking on a journey through a parallel world, with each of the five members transforming into a unique character to complete a quest to return home.
The novel is written by author Kim Pang, known for writing the novel "The Best of Tomorrow" that was adapted into the hit drama “Lovely Runner,” (2024) starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon.
The project will also include the release of a new KiiiKiii single set in the same fictional universe. The digital single, titled “To Me From Me,” will drop on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., coinciding with the web novel’s release.
KiiiKiii debuted earlier this year as Starship Entertainment’s first new girl group in three years since IVE. Their debut single, “I Do Me,” was praised for its catchy lyrics and breezy melody.
