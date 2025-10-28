 Seventeen members to turn blue in collaboration with The Smurfs
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:53 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:15
A poster for Seventeen's collaboration with The Smurfs [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop group Seventeen and the globally recognized animated franchise The Smurfs are joining forces for a new collaboration.
 
Pledis Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will release joint content in November with The Smurfs through a partnership with the Peyo Company, which holds the rights to the Belgian character brand.
 

The collaboration will kick off with a new version of the music video for “God of Music” (2023), reimagined in The Smurfs' style. The concept takes inspiration from the fact that both the song and The Smurfs were released on Thursday. 
 
Seventeen-themed Smurf characters will also be revealed later. Each of the 13 members will be represented in Smurf form, incorporating their unique personalities into the franchise’s signature traits — blue skin and small stature. Merchandise based on the new characters will also be released.
 
Seventeen members pose for photos at an Airbnb event held on June 4 at the Hanwha General Insurance Hannam office in central Seoul. [NEWS1]

Belgian artist and storyteller Pierre Culliford, better known by his pen name Peyo, created The Smurfs in 1958. The characters have since appeared in comic books, animated TV shows and films, building a global fan base across generations.
 
“This collaboration grew from the shared values of Seventeen and The Smurfs — teamwork, friendship, acceptance, fun and cooperation,” Pledis Entertainment said. “We hope people will take an interest in the meeting of Seventeen, who spread positivity and solidarity through music, and The Smurfs, who stand for hope and happiness.”
 
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).  

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
