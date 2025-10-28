TXT tops Japan charts again, sets new record
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:12
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has reached a new career high in Japan.
According to Japanese music chart Oricon on Tuesday, the boy band’s third full-length Japanese album “Starkissed” sold 318,000 copies in its first week and topped the latest weekly album ranking dated Nov. 3, covering the period from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26.
This marks the group’s highest-ever first-week sales on Oricon. Their previous record was 304,000 copies, set by their fourth Korean studio album “The Star Chapter: Together,” released in July.
With this achievement, Tomorrow X Together has become the first international act to top Oricon’s weekly album chart with 13 consecutive albums. The group first reached No. 1 on the chart in 2020 with “The Dream Chapter: Eternity,” and has continued to break its own records since 2022 with “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” earning them the title of the overseas artist with the most consecutive No. 1 albums on Oricon.
The enthusiastic response to the new album is expected to carry over to the group’s upcoming performances in Japan. As part of its fourth world tour, “Act: Tomorrow,” the band will hold a five-city, 10-concert dome tour in Japan.
The tour kicks off on Nov. 15 and 16 in Saitama, followed by stops in Aichi on Dec. 6 and 7, Fukuoka on Dec. 27 and 28, Tokyo on Jan. 21 and 22, 2026, and Osaka on Feb. 7 and 8.
