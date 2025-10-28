 Winner's Kang Seung-yoon to release second studio album
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Winner's Kang Seung-yoon to release second studio album

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:13
Kang Seung-yoon, or Yoon of boy band Winner, performs during ″THE-K Concert″ held October 2022. [NEWS1]

Kang Seung-yoon, or Yoon of boy band Winner, performs during ″THE-K Concert″ held October 2022. [NEWS1]

 
Kang Seung-yoon of boy band Winner will release his second solo studio album on Monday, according to YG Entertainment on Tuesday.
 
Titled “Page 2,” the album will feature 13 all-new tracks, including lead track “Me,” followed by “Follow,” “Love Play,” “Seven Days,” “S.A.D,” “Pick You Up,” “Say It Now,” “Cut,” “Homeless,” “Mully Mully,” “Lie to Me,” “Busy Buddy” and “Sky Roof.”
 

Related Article

Kang wrote and composed all the tracks himself. The album also features collaborations with artists known for their distinct styles, including rapper Eun Ji-won and girl group Red Velvet’s Seulgi. Production credits include AiRPLAY, who also worked on Kang’s first solo album “Page” (2021), as well as YG producers Kang Wook-jin, Diggy and Where the Noise.
 
“Each track on this album tells a stand-alone story, like chapters in a short story collection,” YG Entertainment said. “Listeners can expect to hear a deeper emotional resonance in Kang Seung-yoon’s second page.”
 
Kang made his debut in 2014 as part of YG Entertainment's boy band Winner. He took part in producing some of the band's biggest hits, such as "Really Really" (2017), "Love Me Love Me" (2017) and "Everyday" (2018).
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Kang Seung-yoon Winner YG Entertainment Korea

More in K-pop

TXT tops Japan charts again, sets new record

Mnet quadruples down on K-pop content, targets 'Zalpha' fans

Winner's Kang Seung-yoon to release second studio album

Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to star in new web novel launching on Nov. 4

Seventeen members to turn blue in collaboration with The Smurfs

Related Stories

Singer Kang Seung-yoon returns with new album after four years

Winner's Kang Seung-yoon to drop first full-length solo album

Yoon of Winner to enlist for mandatory military service on June 20

Winner's Seungyoon teases his return as a solo artist

Winner's Lee Seung-hoon to release debut solo album 'My Type'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)