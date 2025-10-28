Winner's Kang Seung-yoon to release second studio album
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:13
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Kang Seung-yoon of boy band Winner will release his second solo studio album on Monday, according to YG Entertainment on Tuesday.
Titled “Page 2,” the album will feature 13 all-new tracks, including lead track “Me,” followed by “Follow,” “Love Play,” “Seven Days,” “S.A.D,” “Pick You Up,” “Say It Now,” “Cut,” “Homeless,” “Mully Mully,” “Lie to Me,” “Busy Buddy” and “Sky Roof.”
Kang wrote and composed all the tracks himself. The album also features collaborations with artists known for their distinct styles, including rapper Eun Ji-won and girl group Red Velvet’s Seulgi. Production credits include AiRPLAY, who also worked on Kang’s first solo album “Page” (2021), as well as YG producers Kang Wook-jin, Diggy and Where the Noise.
“Each track on this album tells a stand-alone story, like chapters in a short story collection,” YG Entertainment said. “Listeners can expect to hear a deeper emotional resonance in Kang Seung-yoon’s second page.”
Kang made his debut in 2014 as part of YG Entertainment's boy band Winner. He took part in producing some of the band's biggest hits, such as "Really Really" (2017), "Love Me Love Me" (2017) and "Everyday" (2018).
