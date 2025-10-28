Chinese ships confronted Korean vessel investigating Yellow Sea structures, U.S. think tank says

Chinese coast guard vessels blocked a Korean ship last month in an overlapping zone of the Yellow Sea while it was inspecting Chinese-built structures, causing a standoff, a U.S. think tank has said.The incident was revealed in a report titled “Korea-China Standoff in the Provisional Measure Zone (PMZ),” published on Monday by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).Citing data from maritime analytics firm Starboard Maritime Intelligence, CSIS said the Korean research vessel Onnuri entered the PMZ, an overlapping zone between the two countries in the Yellow Sea, on Sept. 24 to inspect steel structures installed by China.About six hours later, a Chinese coast guard vessel approached the Onnuri, followed by two additional ships from a port in Qingdao. In response, a Korean coast guard vessel moved to the area to provide support.The following day, the Onnuri and the Korean coast guard ship approached two Chinese aquaculture structures, identified as Shenlan No. 1 and Shenlan No. 2. When the Onnuri attempted to inspect the facilities, two Chinese coast guard ships surrounded it on both sides.Then, for about 15 hours, the Chinese ships trailed the Korean vessels, leaving the area only to stop short when they exited the PMZ.It marked the second such standoff in seven months, following a similar incident in February.The CSIS said the latest incident shows that China continues to demonstrate “a pattern of asserting its presence and maintaining surveillance activities” around maritime structures it has unilaterally installed in disputed waters.The think tank said Beijing's attempts to restrict Korean ship movement within the PMZ clearly violate the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation for all foreign vessels within exclusive economic zones.Although Korea maintains that the Onnuri's inspection was legitimate, China claimed the facilities were aquaculture farms and demanded the Korean vessel leave the area.Speaking to a parliamentary audit session on Tuesday, Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said, “The United States is taking this matter seriously,” when a lawmaker pointed out that the location of the standoff is close to the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi.“The government will review how to cooperate with Washington on the issue, depending on further developments in the area,” he said.Yonhap