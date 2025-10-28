Much to celebrate for Seoul and Prague
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:06 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:08
The Embassy of the Czech Republic to Korea hosted a reception on Monday evening to celebrate Independent Czechoslovak State Day and mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Prague and Seoul.
In his opening remarks, Czech Ambassador Ivan Jančárek emphasized that major milestones this year included the agreement to construct two nuclear power units in Czech's Dukovany, led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, as well as the direct daily flights between Prague and Seoul launched earlier this year.
“We are proud that more and more young people in both countries are discovering each other’s language, history and arts," Jančárek said. "This human dimension forms the true foundation of our lasting friendship.”
Before the event, the Czech youth choir Severáček delivered a special performance, adding some festivity to the celebration.
