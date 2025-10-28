'Is this a Barbie room?': Int'l students share their experience with gosiwon, Korea's smallest apartments
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:21
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
It all started with an “emergency” when German student Lydia Rouka returned to Korea from vacation only to find that her room and all her clothes were covered in mold — a water pipe had burst while she was away.
“I was really shocked, and it was in the middle of the semester, so I had no other options but a gosiwon. At first, I was going to stay for a month, but I ended up living here until now,” said Rouka, who has lived in a gosiwon in Mapo District, western Seoul, for nine months. “Yes, gosiwon rooms are small, and I barely get sunlight, but somehow I found my own ways to make the best out of it.”
Gosiwon rooms are a type of small, affordable housing in Korea that originated as study rooms for students preparing for gosi (important exams) or professional license tests. Once temporary shelters for exam-takers, gosiwon are now emerging as an alternative housing option for many international students and expats.
“We are getting more and more inquiries about gosiwon from international students these days,” said Ryan Shin, a real estate agent of Residence First based in Sinchon, western Seoul. “I’d say I get two to three inquiries from international students every day.”
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the number of foreign residents in two major gosiwon clusters — Noryangjin 1-dong and Daehak-dong — reached 4,514 last year, a three-fold increase from 1,429 in 2017.
“The main reasons are the low deposits and short leases,” Shin added.
Real estate platform Dabang reported in May that the average deposit for monthly rent contracts was 10 million won ($6,972), with an average monthly rent of 730,000 won.
In contrast, gosiwon rooms around major university districts in Seoul range from 220,000 to 500,000 won per month, with deposits between 100,000 and 500,000 won, according to the platform.
Amid the rising popularity of gosiwon among international students, the Korea JoongAng Daily met three international students who live in gosiwon — Rouka, Ines Bengochea from France and Mariia Hrabovska from Ukraine — to hear their stories, the pros and cons of gosiwon life and tips for newcomers considering such housing option.
Q. What was your first impression of Korean gosiwon?
A. Rouka: It was really shocking when I first visited a few gosiwon rooms. I could already see cockroaches, and the rooms were moldy. It was just what people imagine when they think of gosiwon. But as I toured more, I found rooms with better conditions.
Bengochea: My first impression was, “Oh, is this a Barbie room?” because it was smaller than I expected. Still, I was happy I didn’t have to live in a dorm anymore. I had a hard time living with others in my freshman year, so I’d say it was half good, half bad.
Hrabovska: I didn’t really have any thoughts. I just thought living in a small room was what it takes to live abroad. The size didn’t matter to me.
What made you decide to live in a gosiwon?
Rouka: The fact that I could move in and out whenever I wanted. I was basically homeless after the pipe burst at my old place, and most studios or share houses were already taken since it was in the middle of a semester.
Bengochea: Mainly because I feared scams. Jeonse (a housing system where tenants pay a large lump-sum deposit to a landlord) scams are well-known among international students. I have friends who rent apartments, but from what I’ve heard, it’s quite hard to find a trustworthy realtor. I was afraid of losing a large amount of money.
Hrabovska: Location. Most gosiwon rooms are close to subway stations and universities, but still cheap. Since I love sleeping, I thought I could cut my commute time and spend less time on public transport. Plus, major spots and convenience stores are nearby.
Are there similar types of small rooms in your country?
Rouka: No, there’s nothing like gosiwon in Germany or other European countries I’ve been to.
Bengochea: Yes. In Paris, we have this housing type called chambre de bonne, which basically means a maid’s room. I’d say that’s the French equivalent of a gosiwon, but it’s much more expensive. My brother lives in one and pays more than double what I pay.
Hrabovska: I lived in a really small room like a gosiwon in Japan. There are many rooms like gosiwon in Japan, but the windows are bigger there. In Ukraine, we don’t really have anything like gosiwon. We can actually rent a two-bedroom apartment for what I pay for my gosiwon room.
What aspects of gosiwon life are you most satisfied with?
Rouka: There are free supplies like instant noodles, rice and coffee, so I can save a lot on food. Toilet paper and detergent are also provided for free, which I’d have to buy if I lived in a studio.
Hrabovska: Maintenance is great. If something breaks, the landlord or maintenance person fixes it almost immediately. I don’t have to call anyone myself. They also clean shared spaces, which is good for people like me who don’t like cleaning.
What aspects are you most dissatisfied with?
Rouka: Noise. I had a neighbor whose alarm went off at 6 a.m. every day. The problem was, it woke me up, not her. I could hear it as if it were next to my ear, so I had to knock on her door to wake her.
Bengochea: The smell. A lot of people cook with their doors open, and the smell fills the whole corridor. That was a bit of a shock because almost everyone leaves their doors open.
Has living in a gosiwon changed your lifestyle?
Rouka: I shop less now. Before moving in, I had a bit of a shopping addiction — especially in Korea, where things are cheap and cute compared to Europe. Plus, I like collecting cute stuff and shoes.
I used to have 15 pairs of shoes before, but I don’t have space anymore. So, I donated or gave away a lot of my stuff and sent some clothes back to Germany.
Bengochea: It definitely made me tidier and cleaner. When there are just a few clothes on the floor, it looks messy right away. So, I clean my room all the time.
How did people react when you shared your gosiwon life with your family or online?
Rouka: When my mom visited Korea and saw my room, she cried. It was her first time seeing something like a gosiwon.
When I shared my room on TikTok, it went viral. Some people called it “the prison of capitalism,” while others complimented how I decorated it, saying they’d never seen a gosiwon that pretty.
Hrabovska: When I showed my friends a video of me trying to wash my hair, bending to fit into the sink. They laughed so much. They’re not used to such small rooms.
How do you brighten up your room? Any decorations?
Rouka: Even though it’s temporary housing, I still wanted it to feel like mine. I love cute things like Sunny Angels, Labubus and Pop Mart figures, so I display them. My bed takes up most of the space, so I use colorful bedsheets to make it cheerful. I want anyone who walks in to immediately think, “Oh, this is definitely Lydia’s room.”
Bengochea: I’m a BTS fan, so I decorate my walls and desk with BTS photos. I also hang pictures of my family, friends and favorite artists so I can see them wherever I look.
Hrabovska: I don’t spend much time decorating, but I do have a few plushies and action figures.
Would you recommend gosiwon life to other foreigners in Korea?
Rouka: It depends on your personality. I’m introverted, so having my own space is very important, and I don’t mind being alone. But for newcomers who want to meet people, dorms might be a better option.
Bengochea: I’d recommend it to people who want to focus on studying or other activities. You can save on housing and spend your time and money elsewhere, like shopping or hobbies.
Any advice for people planning to live in a gosiwon?
Rouka: Make the most of a small space. Take out the trash every day, keep things clean and decorate your room your way.
Bengochea: Get as many storage organizers as you can and keep the floor completely clear.
Hrabovska: Don’t be like me! I failed to keep my room clean. It’s always messy with fabrics and textiles I need for my fashion class. I have to clean up before taking photos for this article.
