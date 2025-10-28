No news on Kim Jong-un visit, Russia says as Trump summit speculation grows
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 22:57
Moscow said Tuesday it had no updates on a potential visit to Russia by Kim Jong-un as speculation grows over a meeting between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no details to share yet, according to the state-run Ria Novosti news agency. Kim has reportedly been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speculation about the trip intensified after Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at the Kremlin on Monday.
"All issues related to plans about the further development and enhancement of our friendship, our partnership, our alliance have been discussed" at the meeting, Peskov said.
Choe arrived in Moscow on Sunday and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before paying a courtesy call on Putin on Monday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two sides reaffirmed the implementation of their Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared the view that "aggressive actions by the United States and allies" are the "main cause of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in northeast Asia."
Moscow also stressed its “full support for the measures taken by the North Korean leadership to protect the country’s sovereignty and ensure its security."
However, North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported on the same meetings but omitted any direct criticism of the United States, saying only that the two sides "had a constructive and beneficial strategic communication."
The North Korea–focused outlet NK News noted that Pyongyang appeared to be moderating its tone ahead of Trump’s visit to South Korea.
In Seoul, South Korea’s unification and foreign ministers said the possibility of a summit between Kim and Trump has not been ruled out.
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told lawmakers during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, “North Korea could issue a statement through Vice Minister Kim Yo-jong today or tomorrow. President Trump has done nearly everything he can. Now the decision lies with Chairman Kim.”
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Pyongyang may now demand greater concessions, explaining that “Trump’s remarks about North Korea being a ‘nuclear power’ and his hints at possible sanctions relief could serve as an incentive.”
During his ongoing tour of Asia, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim Jong-un. On Monday, he told reporters, "I’d love to meet with him if he’d like to meet."
“I just have a good relationship with him, I would love to see him," he said, adding that he could extend his stay in Korea to meet Kim.
He also said sanctions on North Korea could be discussed.
Before leaving for Asia on Friday, Trump told reporters, “I think they are sort of a nuclear power […] They got a lot of nuclear weapons, I’ll say that.”
The U.S. State Department later emphasized that Washington’s policy on North Korea’s denuclearization remains unchanged.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)