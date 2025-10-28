Vladimir Putin and North Korean minister discuss relations in Moscow meeting
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 10:41
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow on Monday and said relations between the two countries are “developing according to plan,” shown in a video released by the Kremlin.
In the footage, filmed at the Kremlin Palace, Putin greets Choe with a handshake and asks her to “send his regards” to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, adding that “the development of our relationship, as discussed during the Beijing talks, is progressing smoothly.”
Choe responded, “Thank you for taking the time to meet despite your busy schedule.”
Earlier in the day, Choe held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which she said North Korea-Russia ties had been “elevated to a new level.”
“It is the consistent position of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to firmly support the Russian leadership’s policies aimed at defending national sovereignty, territorial security and international justice, and to faithfully implement the agreements between our two countries,” Choe emphasized.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is North Korea’s official name.
The meeting came as U.S. President Donald Trump, currently on an Asia tour, expressed openness to a potential summit with Kim during his stop in Korea.
This raised speculation that Choe may have delivered North Korea’s position on potential U.S. engagement during her meeting with Putin.
Also present at the meeting were Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who advises on foreign policy. While the content of their conversation was not disclosed, the two sides are believed to have exchanged views on Kim’s potential visit to Russia and the state of Pyongyang-Washington relations.
Choe is also scheduled to attend the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus, from Tuesday to Wednesday.
