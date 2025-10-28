International student volunteers to offer translation, visitor support during APEC summit
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:41
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — International students from 15 countries are preparing to volunteer at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, offering translation and visitor support at key tourist sites and facilities throughout the city.
A group of student volunteers gathered on Monday in front of Cheomseongdae Observatory, one of Gyeongju’s most famous landmarks, to film promotional content and express their commitment ahead of the summit scheduled on Friday. Dressed in matching white T-shirts, the students chatted, danced for social media videos and posed for group photos.
The international volunteer corps consists of 200 students currently enrolled at universities in North Gyeongsang.
While most come from APEC member economies — including Vietnam, Thailand and Russia — some are from non-member countries such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. All were selected through a university recommendation process and wear name tags displaying their name, national flag and spoken languages.
Officials expect the students’ multilingual abilities to be especially helpful during the summit. Many speak Korean fluently, in addition to their native languages and English.
“I immediately applied when I saw the recruitment notice,” said Ekaterina Kim, a student from Russia attending Daegu University. “I’ve lived in Gyeongju for nine years and speak Korean well, so I feel confident answering visitors’ questions about the city. I’m nervous since it’s my first time volunteering for an official international event, but I want to give it my all and make my parents proud.”
During the APEC summit period, the volunteers will assist tourists at major destinations including Hwangridan Street, Woljeonggyo Bridge and Gyeongju’s express bus terminal, as well as at transport hubs such as Pohang Gyeongju Airport. They will also support operations at Dongguk University Gyeongju Hospital, which has been designated as a medical facility for the summit.
Before deployment, the students completed online training focused on the summit’s goals and the role of volunteers. They also visited key locations over a two-day orientation.
From Tuesday to Friday, during the APEC CEO Summit, the students will provide interpretation at promotional booths operated by North Gyeongsang and at food trucks near the Gyeongju Arts Center. They have also translated the food truck menus into 13 languages, including English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Japanese.
In April, officials selected 20 volunteers for early training. In May, the group inspected major APEC-related sites in Gyeongju to identify potential inconveniences from a foreign visitor’s perspective and recommend improvements.
“The dedication of international student volunteers will be a pillar of the summit’s success,” said Lee Sang-su, head of the Local Era Policy Bureau in North Gyeongsang. “We hope these students take pride in supporting such a major global event during their time in Korea.”
