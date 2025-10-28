PPP demands science committee chair's ouster over ongoing controversies
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 20:04
Resignation demands are mounting from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) for Choi Min‑hee, chair of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee, over continued controversies relating to congratulatory money received at her daughter’s wedding and her use of her authority as chair.
The Democratic Party (DP) has rejected calls for its lawmaker to step down, while the PPP on Tuesday publicly urged Choi to “resign immediately.”
Choi’s daughter held her wedding at the National Assembly on Oct. 18, during the audit period, which caused much criticism. The controversy deepened further when she was seen on Sunday inside the National Assembly’s main chamber checking the amount of congratulatory money.
PPP Floor Leader Song Eon‑seog said in a parliamentary audit strategy meeting: “Holding a wedding at the Assembly during audit proceedings and distributing invitation cards with account numbers and card payment information constitutes clear pressure on inspected agencies. Returning congratulatory money does not absolve you; it still qualifies as bribery.”
In a separate statement, PPP senior spokesman Choi Bo‑yun criticized the act of receiving congratulatory money from agencies under audit as “a serious matter that cannot avoid the suspicion of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act and bribery.”
Choi defended herself, saying “I instructed my aides to refund the congratulatory money that came from institutions and companies.”
In addition to the wedding controversy, the opposition has also floated possible legal action under the Serious Accident Punishment Act for Choi. This follows claims that three of her committee staffers fell ill or collapsed from work overload after Choi pushed them to work long hours during hearings scheduled over three consecutive days.
A party insider said: “There is a potential violation because the same harmful factor caused three work‑related illnesses in less than a year.”
Other complaints have also been voiced by the opposition. The PPP's media task force said it plans to report Choi to the DP’s Euljiro Committee for alleged abuse of power on Wednesday. This move stems from an Oct. 20 private briefing with MBC in which Choi reportedly pressed the news division chief to leave the session.
The PPP has also expanded its focus to demand the full disclosure of congratulatory money records from the eldest son of President Lee Jae Myung, whose secret wedding on June 14 generated similar payment controversies.
Rep. Joo Jin‑woo of the PPP, speaking on a radio show on Tuesday, said: “There were many, many guests. The congratulatory money must be registered as an asset and gift tax must be paid.”
Despite the broad opposition campaign calling for her to step down, the DP reiterated that Choi should not resign.
A parliamentary leader said: “She returned the congratulatory money, so this is not a case requiring resignation.”
Another lawmaker added: “I don’t see this growing any larger than it is.”
Party spokespeople further rallied behind Choi, with Park Sang‑hyuk saying: “Please understand that Choi moved quickly to address the matter after seeing the invited list to avoid unnecessary controversy.”
Park Soo-hyun added, “I didn’t have the courage to return the congratulatory money like she did. At this point, hasn’t she done enough? ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’”
Despite such support, signs of unease are beginning to surface within the party.
One junior lawmaker said: “We conveyed our concerns to Choi. But when she gets emotional, no one knows where it might go next.”
Later on the same day, Choi posted on Facebook: “Malicious false‑fabricated information acts as a cancer that corrupts social values. It is time to once again arm ourselves with the spirit of [former President] Roh Moo‑hyun.”
The reference to the late former president caused even further controversy when Kwak Sang‑eon, Roh’s son‑in‑law, responded: “Harming others’ interests and the public good for your own benefit is not the spirit of Roh Moo‑hyun.”
Choi's post was deleted around 5 p.m on Tuesday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM GYU-TAE,KANG BO-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)