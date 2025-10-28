For bereaved families, painful questions remain three years after deadly Itaewon crowd crush
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 19:29 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 19:31
Three years on, the pain from the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon, central Seoul, still runs deep — particularly among those who lost their beloved family members in the tragedy.
“My son was a young man full of energy and dreams,” said the father of French victim Guenego Limamou Laye during a press conference with families of foreign victims in central Seoul on Tuesday.
According to the father, his son had loved Korean culture and the country's energy — so much so that he decided to revisit Seoul.
“My son’s trip to Korea was supposed to be a time of inspiration and a precious opportunity in his life,” he said, holding the hand of his daughter, who had come with him for the commemoration. As he spoke, she quietly wiped away her tears.
The crowd crush — which killed 159 people, including 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries — occurred on Oct. 29, 2022, during the first Halloween celebrations after most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
For the first time since the tragedy, the Lee Jae Myung government officially invited families of foreign victims to take part in the commemoration ceremonies. Family members of 21 victims from 12 countries arrived on Friday to attend events through Wednesday.
“Was there enough police in this nightmare?” asked the father of Norwegian victim Stine Evensen, his voice trembling with grief.
Questions that remain
Families of foreign victims said they are still seeking answers about what happened that night and why preventive measures weren’t taken.
“Why didn’t they make the road one-way if they knew people were entering from both directions?” asked the mother of Australian victim Grace Rached, adding that “even minimal measures” could have saved lives.
Some also questioned how the bodies of their children were treated after the tragedy, particularly the process of embalming before repatriation.
“All we heard was that the funeral company requested embalming because the body had to be flown like cargo,” said Stine’s mother. “We didn’t learn about this until after her body arrived in Norway.”
On Monday, the National Commission for the Investigation of the October 29 Itaewon Disaster met with family members of foreign victims visiting Korea.
According to the commission, 30 family members from 10 countries — including Iran, France, Norway, Russia and Australia — were interviewed throughout the day. Investigators asked how they first heard the news of the tragedy and sought additional information about the victims.
“This year, it’s about fighting for justice — for Grace and for all the victims,” said Grace’s mother, who had also visited Korea every year for the commemorative events.
“That’s why I accepted the invitation this year. The investigators asked good questions, and I hope our answers will help. What we want is justice.”
The commission, established to uncover the causes of the tragedy and safeguard the rights of victims and their families, held its first in-person investigation in August with the family of a Russian victim.
Although the commission was launched in September last year, its probe did not begin until June due to delays in appointing a director-general.
Remembering the lives lost
Commemorative events began on Saturday, as families of foreign victims visited the tragedy site — for many, it was their first time there.
"I felt so emotional as soon as I saw the accident site," the sister of Iranian victim Somayeh Moghimi Nezhad said during Tuesday's press conference, recalling her visit to the alleyway over the weekend.
Families of both Korean and foreign victims, along with other mourners, on that day joined a march from Itaewon to Seoul Plaza in central Seoul, where a memorial ceremony took place. The event drew some 4,000 participants, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who delivered a commemorative speech.
“It was not simply an accident but a tragic disaster born from the collapse of public accountability and the safety net,” Prime Minister Kim said.
“The life and safety of the people are the foremost reasons for a nation’s existence.”
An official commemoration for the 159 victims is scheduled for Wednesday at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, marking the third anniversary of the tragedy.
A one-minute siren will sound across the capital at 10:29 a.m. in remembrance of the victims.
Reinforced safety measures
As the government steps up support for victims’ families, it has also tightened safety measures to prevent another disaster.
“I was surprised to see so many police officers in every alley and street,” said a 25-year-old postgraduate student who visited Itaewon on Saturday.
“At the same time, I was shocked to see so many people out despite it being the third anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy.”
Around 10:30 p.m. that night, the packed alleyway of World Food Street, where the tragedy occurred, was divided by temporary barricades, with police officers directing pedestrians to keep to the right.
The streets, which had remained largely empty in the aftermath of the 2022 tragedy, were once again crowded with both Koreans and tourists drawn by Itaewon’s festive atmosphere ahead of Halloween.
“Weekends have always been packed like this lately,” said a worker at a lounge bar.
The Halloween spirit this year extended beyond visitors. Restaurants and bars were draped with jack-o’-lanterns, cobwebs and skulls, trying to reclaim the celebratory atmosphere that once defined Itaewon.
When groups lingered too long in congested areas, officers blew whistles and urged them to keep moving.
Safety measures extended into the subway as well. Around 8:30 p.m., officers and district officials were stationed on every floor of Itaewon Station, monitoring crowd density and setting up temporary barriers to maintain orderly lines when platforms became too crowded.
Last week, the government released its first joint investigation report since forming a task force in July. It announced that the relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan had led to an increased demand for police deployment at nearby rallies, resulting in too few officers assigned to Itaewon on the night of the tragedy.
The investigation found that police patrols on Oct. 29, 2022, were primarily concentrated on managing rallies, and none were stationed in the Itaewon neighborhood.
While the Yongsan Police Precinct had established Halloween crowd management plans in 2020 and 2021, it failed to do so in 2022, the task force noted. Instead, personnel were dispatched for traffic control and crackdowns on drug use and sexual crimes.
This year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has designated 15 areas across the city — including Itaewon and Hongdae in Mapo District, western Seoul — for “special safety management.” These areas will be patrolled and monitored from Friday through Sunday.
In Itaewon alone, some 4,200 safety personnel will be deployed in key zones throughout the weekend. Crowd management strategies will vary depending on the number of people exiting Itaewon Station. If congestion rises, World Food Street and Quy Nhon Street will be temporarily blocked off, and entry and exit routes will be separated.
The Yongsan District Office expects about 130,000 visitors to pass through the area during the period.
