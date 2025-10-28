Koreans extradited from Cambodia referred to prosecutors
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 15:23
Eleven Korean nationals extradited from Cambodia were referred to prosecutors for their alleged roles in an international romance scam, according to police on Tuesday.
Authorities from Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police said its violent crimes unit referred the suspects to prosecutors on Tuesday on charges including violating the Act on Restitution of Telephone Fraud Damages.
Police had detained 15 suspects after arresting them in Cambodia. Of the group, officers released three with minor involvement in the operation and continued investigating one who is already under indictment in a separate case being handled by the Eastern Branch of the Busan District prosecutors' office.
The suspects allegedly operated a romance scam scheme between August 2024 and September this year.
They reportedly posed as women on social media, luring victims through dating advertisements and stealing anywhere from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars from each target. The group also used structured tactics, such as offering to refund a membership fee after victims completed three identity verification tasks.
Police confirmed at least 36 victims, and estimated damages to be around 1.6 billion won ($1.1 million). Investigators believe the number of victims and financial losses could grow as the case develops.
The suspects initially operated from a 13-story building in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kouk area, working in pairs. In August 2024, they relocated to a seven-story building in Sen Sok District to avoid local law enforcement, but were later arrested by Cambodian authorities. A total of 33 Korean nationals were arrested.
Of those, 15 were extradited to Korea, three are undergoing trial in Cambodia and 15 others voluntarily returned to Korea and are under investigation.
Members of the group referred to themselves as the “TK gang,” named after Tuol Kouk, and belonged to a criminal organization with a top-down structure. The group, made up of roughly 30 Koreans, included a leader who oversaw operations, a general manager in charge of personnel and team leaders who monitored attendance and performance.
They divided responsibilities into promotion teams, who managed website creation and online marketing, and romance scam teams, who contacted and defrauded victims. Members used aliases, banned phones and photography during working hours, kept curtains closed at night and restricted communication between departments to maintain strict security.
Police said most suspects joined the organization after seeing job ads on social media or through referrals, motivated by financial gain. Some admitted to knowing it was a scam but continued regardless.
While in custody in Cambodia, many suspects refused consular assistance and delayed their return to Korea, believing the organization’s leader would use bribes to secure their release.
Police said they will continue to investigate the broader operation using digital forensics on confiscated phones and other materials seized overseas. They plan to identify more victims and uncover additional accomplices.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
