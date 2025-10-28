Lawmakers critique airport management of celebrity crowds at international departures
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:52
Lawmakers on Monday criticized airport authorities for not doing enough to manage crowding caused by fans gathering to see celebrities depart for overseas events.
During a parliamentary audit held by the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee at Incheon International Airport Corp., Rep. Jeon Yong-gi of the Democratic Party said that flight information for celebrities was being sold for as little as 1,000 won (70 cents) on social media.
“In 2017, we were already pointing out that this information was selling for 30,000 won,” Jeon said. “Now that the price has dropped, the trading has only become more active.”
Jeon said that fans use the leaked flight details to mark off spots on the terminal floor with signs reading “reserved” to secure the best views of departing celebrities.
“Isn’t the airport corporation practically neglecting the problem?” he said.
Incheon International Airport Corp. CEO Lee Hak-jae responded that the airport cannot simply remove personal items left on the floor and said the company would work with police to explore legal solutions.
In July, a private security guard hired by actor Byeon Woo-seok sparked controversy by shining high-powered camera flashes in people’s faces and checking the passports and boarding passes of unrelated travelers.
The court later fined the guard for actions deemed to have exceeded the legal scope of security work.
Rep. Yun Jae-ok of the People Power Party said that airport use plans — documents celebrities are supposed to submit before arriving — are being ignored.
"Reckless behavior by celebrities at the airport is creating crowding and raising safety risks," Yun said. "Celebrities used Gimpo International Airport nine times between January 2024 and August, but the Korea Airports Corporation received an airport use plan in only four of those cases."
Yun also pointed to Incheon International Airport’s data. Of the 566 airport use plans submitted between April 2024 and October this year, 446 — or 78.8 percent — did not include enough detail to track the celebrity’s route through the terminal.
“We need real solutions to prevent regular passengers from being inconvenienced,” he said.
Rep. Jeong Jun-ho of the Democratic Party also weighed in, saying that some celebrities were using airports to promote themselves.
“They show up in luxury brands, create photo ops and use the space like a promotional event,” Jeong said. “We should consider penalties for those who cause disruptions to passengers.”
BY JUNG SI-NAE
