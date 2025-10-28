NH Investment & Securities exec under probe over leaking undisclosed info

The country's financial watchdog said Tuesday that it is investigating an executive at NH Investment & Securities for allegedly helping his acquaintances reap huge gains using undisclosed information related to stock tender offers.According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the executive in question is suspected of giving his colleagues and family members information related to 11 listed companies.The FSS said the recipients are believed to have reaped some 2 billion won ($1.4 million) in profit using the undisclosed information.NH Investment & Securities had arranged 28 tender offer deals in the first half of the year, around half of 55 similar deals made during the cited period.Yonhap