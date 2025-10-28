 Passenger burned on Seoul bus due to coolant leakage
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Passenger burned on Seoul bus due to coolant leakage

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 10:59
A coolant leakage incident happened near Samgakji Station in central Seoul, shown in red in the image, on the morning of Oct. 28, injuring one bus passenger. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A coolant leakage incident happened near Samgakji Station in central Seoul, shown in red in the image, on the morning of Oct. 28, injuring one bus passenger. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A male passenger suffered burns Tuesday morning after hot coolant leaked into the cabin of a city bus in central Seoul, according to local fire authorities.
 
The incident occurred around 6:37 a.m. near Samgakji Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, when a coolant pipe in the bus suddenly burst. The hot liquid, which is used to regulate engine temperature, spilled into the passenger area, scalding a man in his 30s on the leg.
 

Related Article

The injured passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment and is not in life threatening condition.
 
Coolant in bus engines typically circulates at high temperatures and pressure, and any leakage can pose a risk of injury to passengers.
 
Firefighters who responded to the scene completed emergency measures by 6:55 a.m., about 20 minutes after the call. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the leak and whether it was due to a mechanical defect.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags bus seoul accident

More in Social Affairs

Nearly 200 suspected cases of food poisoning tied to snack bar in Busan

Passenger burned on Seoul bus due to coolant leakage

Archdiocese of Seoul announces basic plan for 2027 World Youth Day

After public pressure, FSS chief agrees to sell one of his Gangnam apartments

Universities now factoring school violence in admissions decisions

Related Stories

Busan bus accident kills 2 pedestrians, sends 2 to hospital

Seoul city bus union to resume work-to-rule protest Wednesday morning

Bus unions across Korea enter mediation, warn of nationwide strike if talks fail

Additional Seoul Donghaeng bus routes to operate from Tuesday

Owl Buses spread their wings as pandemic winds down
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)