Passenger burned on Seoul bus due to coolant leakage
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 10:59
A male passenger suffered burns Tuesday morning after hot coolant leaked into the cabin of a city bus in central Seoul, according to local fire authorities.
The incident occurred around 6:37 a.m. near Samgakji Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, when a coolant pipe in the bus suddenly burst. The hot liquid, which is used to regulate engine temperature, spilled into the passenger area, scalding a man in his 30s on the leg.
The injured passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment and is not in life threatening condition.
Coolant in bus engines typically circulates at high temperatures and pressure, and any leakage can pose a risk of injury to passengers.
Firefighters who responded to the scene completed emergency measures by 6:55 a.m., about 20 minutes after the call. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the leak and whether it was due to a mechanical defect.
