 Police transfer 11 Cambodia scam suspects to prosecution
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:30
Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia following a crackdown on criminal compounds are repatriated through Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia following a crackdown on criminal compounds are repatriated through Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Police on Tuesday transferred 11 suspects to the prosecution over alleged involvement in online scam rings in Cambodia.
 
The 11 were among the 64 suspects who were repatriated from the Southeast Asian country earlier this month following a crackdown on criminal organizations believed to be behind the abduction and detention of Koreans.
 

The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police, which is investigating 15 of the suspects, said it transferred 11 cases to the prosecution under custody.
 
The 11 are suspected of participating in romance scams from August 2024 to September by posting dating advertisements on social media and tricking victims into sending up to hundreds of millions of won.
 
The number of confirmed victims is 36, while the total amount of damages is 1.6 billion won ($1.1 million), according to the police.
 
The figures are expected to grow as the investigation continues, they said.

Yonhap
