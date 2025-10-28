SNU professor under investigation for allegedly embezzling research funds
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:13 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:39
A professor at Seoul National University (SNU)] is under police investigation for allegedly embezzling over 30 million won ($20,900) in wages meant for student researchers.
The professor from the College of Natural Sciences is suspected of misappropriating 32.38 million won in student research wages over the past five years, according to data obtained from SNU by Democratic Party Rep. Jung Eul-ho, a member of the National Assembly’s Education Committee. The funds were allocated through three research projects supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea.
Between January 2022 and December 2023, the professor is alleged to have instructed student researchers to withdraw their wages in cash and return the money to an administrative staff member, or to transfer part of the wages to other students.
The professor also reportedly urged students not to come to the lab during on-site inspections conducted by the National Research Foundation, in what appears to be an attempt to obstruct the investigation.
The foundation’s audit also raised suspicions that the professor improperly used 2.06 million won in conference expenses and paid consulting fees to an unaffiliated expert.
“Embezzling research funds intended for students is a clear criminal act, and attempting to obstruct an investigation reflects serious moral negligence,” Rep. Jung said. “Seoul National University must conduct its own investigation according to internal regulations and take disciplinary action once the police investigation concludes.”
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
