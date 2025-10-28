Gorilla-drawing lawmaker says 'no meaning' behind doodle during audit

Hospital that wouldn't perform C-section ordered to compensate family after baby born with disability

For bereaved families, painful questions remain three years after deadly Itaewon crowd crush

Seoul to sound sirens to mark 3rd anniversary of Itaewon tragedy

Siren to signal moment of silence for veterans on Memorial Day

Spontaneous memorial to Itaewon victims may have a future

The long road from a dark alley: 2 years on, the Itaewon crush remains unresolved

'We still don’t know how he died': For foreign families of Itaewon victims, grief persists and questions remain

In Itaewon, scars slowly heal one year after disaster