 Solemn oath
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Solemn oath

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 18:12
Nursing students take part in a candlelight ceremony during the 27th Nightingale Pledge ceremony at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]

Nursing students take part in a candlelight ceremony during the 27th Nightingale Pledge ceremony at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Nursing students take part in a candlelight ceremony during the 27th Nightingale Pledge ceremony at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28.
tags Ajou University

More in Social Affairs

Gorilla-drawing lawmaker says 'no meaning' behind doodle during audit

Police investigate grade student over possible gun possession

Solemn oath

Appellate court reverses conviction of father, daughter accused of killing two with poisoned rice wine

Koreans extradited from Cambodia referred to prosecutors

Related Stories

Representing

Winter school provides warm welcome for students visiting Ajou University in Tashkent

Feeling normal

Ajou's president is preoccupied with solving problems

KIRD, Ajou University and University of Sussex sign an MOU

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)