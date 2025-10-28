Nursing students take part in a candlelight ceremony during the 27th Nightingale Pledge ceremony at Ajou University in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28. [YONHAP]
Gorilla-drawing lawmaker says 'no meaning' behind doodle during audit
Police investigate grade student over possible gun possession
Solemn oath
Appellate court reverses conviction of father, daughter accused of killing two with poisoned rice wine
Koreans extradited from Cambodia referred to prosecutors
Representing
Winter school provides warm welcome for students visiting Ajou University in Tashkent
Feeling normal
Ajou's president is preoccupied with solving problems
KIRD, Ajou University and University of Sussex sign an MOU
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)
Korea JoongAng Daily Sitemap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)