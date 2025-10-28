Special traffic measures for APEC summit begin today
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:10
The Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) announced Tuesday that it will implement special traffic measures during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, which runs through Nov. 1.
To facilitate the safe and efficient movement of APEC leaders, shoulder lanes will be temporarily opened along key routes, including the stretch of the Jungang Expressway between Daedong Tollgate and Chojeong Interchange in both directions, a section frequently used for travel between Gimhae International Airport and Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
To increase road capacity, construction work — excluding emergency repairs — will be suspended on 311 kilometers (193 miles) of major expressways, including the Gyeongbu Expressway between Gimcheon and Busan.
Electronic signboards on the expressways will display real-time traffic information in both Korean and English to assist domestic and international visitors attending the summit.
The KEC will also increase the number of highway safety patrol officers from 588 to 676 during the summit period. Tow trucks will be pre-deployed daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at seven tollgates: Yeongcheon, Gyeongju, Seoulsan, Yangsan, Daedong, Namgyeongju and Onyang.
In anticipation of increased traffic, staffing at seven expressway rest areas — including Eonyang, Gyeongju and Tongdosa — will be boosted by 27 percent.
“We will do our utmost to ensure the safe and smooth travel of world leaders and delegates visiting Gyeongju during the APEC summit,” said KEC President Ham Jin-gyu.
